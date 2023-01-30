The Hindu International Education Fair opens with huge response

January 30, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 19th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair, which opened at Christ University Central Campus, Hosur Road, on January 30, Monday, generated a huge response with over 20 top international universities and colleges brought under one roof.

Hundreds of students and parents visited the stalls and interacted with colleges, universities, consulates, and agencies from across the globe and got information about overseas education.

Seminars on scholarships, visa counselling and financial assistance, and a session on how to crack the GRE/GMAT examination for overseas education aspirants were part of the fair.

Focus on knowledge and skills

Pradeep P., Commissioner for the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, inaugurated the event and underlined the need to acquire knowledge and skills that are relevant today.

“Karnataka is the first State to implement National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in higher education. NEP says the curriculum has to be industry-ready and relevant. Pedagogy has to be more of conceptual analysis and critical analysis. Assessment has to be of your knowledge and the understanding of concepts,” he said.

“NEP has given importance to skill-based knowledge. Earlier we were studying from the point of view of examination and securing marks. But that will not lead you anywhere in your career space, whether you want to become an entrepreneur or get a job. Knowledge and skills keep changing every day. Whatever is relevant today will not be relevant tomorrow. So, constant updation of knowledge and skills has to happen,” Mr. Pradeep added.

Today, we have a lot of opportunities to update our knowledge and skills either in India or abroad with the advent of the internet and technology, he said. Various foreign universities offer skill- and knowledge-based online courses. If you have the will to learn, then you have a lot of opportunities to update what you have learned,” he said.

Dr. Fr. Abraham V.M., Vice Chancellor of Christ University, said the university has given importance to quality and skill-based education. He said there are wide choices among foreign universities that impart good academic training.

Fruitful sessions

Speaking on “USA as an Education Hub and Visa Processing”, Sarath Kumar Velayutham, an Admissions Associate, Learners Cortex in Magoosh, explained how one should look for universities in the USA after doing ground research. “Aspiring students must be on the lookout for universities that are situated at prime locations with a lot of offices to have better chances of getting hired,” he said.

Discussing “Financing Your Education”, Supriyo Choudhury, senior manager of Global Business Development, MPOWER financing, addressed queries on the availability of education loans, and interest rates for study-abroad programmes without any collateral or cosigner. He busted a lot of myths and cleared the dilemma of students regarding international education. A very engaging panel discussion took place post-lunch on ‘Banking Policies on Educational Loans’ with Jennifer R. White, Head of Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing.

The event was presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex and Magoosh.

One more edition of the International Education Fair will be held on January 31, Tuesday, at Ramaiah University, from 10 a.m.