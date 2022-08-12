The Hindu In School ‘Super 75’ special edition released

The Hindu In School ‘Super 75’, a special edition recording 75 milestones of independent India, was released by entrepreneur and philanthropist Rajat Ullagaddimath at Chetan PU Science College in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, The Hindu In School has brought out ‘Super 75’, a special edition recording 75 milestones that marked the seven decades. The edition was released at Chetan PU Science College in Hubballi on Friday.

Releasing the special edition, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rajat Ullagaddimath highlighted the significance of reading newspapers, which, he said, were a treasure trove of right information.

Recalling the role of newspapers during the freedom struggle, Mr. Rajat said The Hindu became the voice of the people during the British regime and post-Independence continues to give voice to the voiceless and present truth before the people.

Emphasising the need for students to keep reading, he said as most newspapers were now available on digital platforms, students should develop the habit of browsing through at least one newspaper daily.

Mr. Rajat called on the students to actively take part in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and also discharge their duties towards the nation responsibly.

Principal of the college Mahesh Katta elaborated on his association with The Hindu from his student days and said that The Hindu had always been a preferred newspaper for those preparing for civil services. He said that reading newspapers was important for students along with their studies as it would expand their mental horizon.

The programme began with a welcome address by student Sania Belakeri, followed by the rendition of a patriotic song by another student Sinchana Kulkarni. Manjunath Kusabi coordinated the programme while student Shreya Hiregoudar proposed a vote of thanks. Copies of ‘Super 75’ were symbolically distributed among the students.