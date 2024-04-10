The first milestone on her way to becoming a good public servant

April 10, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kavitha B.V. is the eldest of the two daughters. Her father Veerabasappa cultivates two acres of bagair hukum land, while her mother Vishalamma works as a tailor to supplement the family’s income.

Kavitha and her sister also help their parents in household chores.

The family resides in Chaudapur village, Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagara district. The remote village doesn’t have proper transport facilities to connect with cities. Government buses operate twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening.

During her college days, Kavitha used to rise early and help her mother with the household work before packing her books and lunch box.

She took the government bus by 7.30 a.m. to go to Indu Independent PU College in Kottur, about 20 km away from her village. After her classes were over, she took the evening bus and reached home by 7 p.m.

If the classes were over by afternoon, she had no other way to reach her village early but to wait for the evening bus.

After reaching home, she used to do household work as her mother was always busy with her tailoring. By the time her family finished dinner and went to bed, Kavitha started studying. She went to bed after midnight. This was her routine for the last few years.

Kavitha, an ordinary college-going girl from a remote village, has today surprised not just her parents but also the entire village by emerging as one of the toppers of the arts stream in the II PU examination in the State.

She has shared the top position with two students, S.L. Divakar from Bengaluru and Vedant from Vijayapura district, by scoring 596 out of 600 marks.

“I am excited to see that I am one of the toppers in PU. It is the result of my hard work and determination. Ours is a poor family in a remote village. The entire family works hard to survive. I want to complete my degree in Dharwad and take the KAS examination. I want to become a good public servant so that I can serve society as well as look after my family,” Kavitha told The Hindu.

