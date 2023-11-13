ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Gokak after murder of 27-year-old man

November 13, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Relatives and friends suspected an old acquaintance of the victim to be the murderer and pelted stones at his house

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in parts of Gokak on the night of November 12, Sunday, after a group pelted stones at the house of a young man, accusing him of killing another.

Unidentified miscreants waylaid Santosh Pujari, 27, who worked in a petrol bunk, and killed him on the road in the outskirts of the city. His relatives and friends, who suspected an old acquaintance of the victim to be the accused, went to his house in Adi Jambava colony and began pelting stones.

Local police rushed to the spot in a few minutes and stopped the crowd. A team of district armed reserve police is stationed in the area. SP Bheema Shankar Guled is camping in Gokak. A case is being registered.

