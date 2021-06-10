Tenders called for assessing mineral wealth in State

Belagavi

10 June 2021 18:49 IST

The State government has called for global tenders for divining of mineral deposits in the entire State, Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“As of now, our knowledge of mineral wealth of the State is limited. Except for some areas with active mining, we don’t know the exact details of which minerals are available in which part,” he said in a meeting of officers. “Divining for minerals across the State is a huge exercise. It will help us in preparing a comprehensive and exact map of the mineral wealth of the State,” Mr. Nirani said.

“We are now relying on mining maps that are over 50 years old. We need to update our tools. Divining of minerals today will involve the use of hi-tech gadgets and cutting edge technology. Once the tender is awarded, we will know the exact details of mineral deposits. That will help strengthen the mining industry, create jobs and increase our revenue,” he said.

The Minister said that the State government is seriously considering setting up a sand corporation to ensure scientific sand mining, fair distribution and hassle-free supply to builders and house owners. As of now there is some confusion about sand availability, transport and sale. All that will end with the setting up of a public corporation. “We are yet to take a final decision,” he said.

The State government also plans to set up a school of mining that will train youth in mining and related activities. That will supply trained manpower to the industry, he said.

Mining officials will use drones to spot crushers working without permits. All Mining Department staff will wear uniform and use electronic gadgets to communicate, detect irregularities and file reports, the Minister said.

The department will use rehabilitation and other funds to procure ambulances and other COVID-19 management material. Belagavi will get 10 ambulances equipped with oxygen cylinders, the Minister said.