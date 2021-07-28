Tahsildar caught accepting bribe

KALABURAGI

28 July 2021 18:16 IST

Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught Bidar Tahsildar Gangadevi for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh from a citizen for land mutation here.

Based on a complaint, the ACB team caught Gangadevi while the Tahsildar was accepting the bribe money from Leeladhar at her residence in Pratap Nagar.

The accused tahsildar demanded the bribe from Leeladhar with a threat that she will cancel the mutation of his land at Chidri on the outskirts of the city. The bribe amount was fixed at ₹20 lakh earlier but through negotiations, it was eventually brought down to ₹15 lakh, ACB sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Gangadevi has been remanded in judicial custody.