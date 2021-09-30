TAC report expected on permissible audience for Dasara: Sudhakar

MYSURU

30 September 2021 19:05 IST

Permission sought for 500 persons to watch cultural event at the palace

Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Thursday said guidelines have been sought from the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on the permissible limit of audience for the Jamboo Savari and the cultural events on the palace premises during the Dasara festivities. Approval has been sought for letting 500 persons to watch the daily cultural events organised on the palace premises and the final decision rests with the TAC, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said the seating arrangement can be done keeping a distance of three-and-a-half metres at the events. With this seating arrangement and complying with all the SOPs, the events can be organised. “In this connection, we have written to the TAC for its advisory and have also sought the guidelines. Based on its reply, guidelines and advisory, the government will take the next steps on the permissible gathering in Mysuru Dasara,” he replied.

Earlier, participating in Modi Yug Utsav organised in Krishnaraja constituency, he lashed out at the Congress for politicising the COVID-19. India got overwhelming support and help from across the world in the second wave as the country led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped nations during the first wave, supplying the vaccines, he claimed.

K.R. Constituency MLA and former Minister S.A. Ramdas was present.

He alleged that the Opposition misled the public, describing the vaccines as “BJP vaccine” or “Modi vaccine”. Later, the Opposition realised the value of the vaccines in the fight against COVID-19.

In K.R. constituency, 2.5 lakh doses of vaccine had been administered, and it stands first in the State in the vaccination coverage.

He said 80 per cent of the eligible population in the State had been vaccinated and added that Karnataka has overtaken bigger States in terms of vaccination coverage. The government is fully prepared to combat the third wave if at all it comes.

The Minister later inaugurated a vaccination drive in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said 100 per cent vaccination has been done in K.R. constituency. The highest number of people vaccinated in the State is in this constituency, he said, thanking Mr. Ramdas for his efforts in making it happen. The and supported the government’s vaccination efforts.

He said vaccination in some villages and hilly areas has become slow for various reasons. Though 80 per cent of vaccination has been done in the State, reluctance in some areas will be overcome soon and 100 per cent vaccination will be achieved soon, he added.