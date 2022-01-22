TAC recommends Covishield booster shot for senior citizens who got vaccinated abroad

Bengaluru

22 January 2022

But if they plan to return to the foreign country in the near future, they must seek guidance from the respective health authority

The State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that senior citizens who have been fully vaccinated abroad and are keen on taking a precautionary/ booster or third dose vaccination here in Karnataka should be administered Covishield vaccine.

“Many senior citizens, who would have gone to visit their children in other countries, would have been jabbed with Moderna (two doses) or Pfizer (two doses) or Johnson and Johnson (single dose) in the USA, the UK or any other countries. Many such people are seeking advice for booster/ precautionary dose vaccination in Bengaluru/ Karnataka,” TAC sources said.

“However, as the Centre has mandated that the precautionary dose vaccine should be the same as that of the first two doses, the TAC has recommended that such people can be administered Covishield vaccine,” sources pointed out.

“The CoWIN portal, vaccines and the vaccination programme are under the Government of India. Without registration of two doses on the portal, there is no option to register for a precautionary dose. The TAC after deliberations has recommended that till the Centre’s guidelines are received, such senior citizens should receive Covishield vaccine as their 1st dose with certificate, after registering as new beneficiary on the CoWIN portal,” sources said.

“However, if the senior citizen/ beneficiary plans to return to USA/ UK/ other countries in the near future then they are advised to seek guidance from the health authority/ physician of that country,” sources said.

Home isolation protocol

The TAC, after deliberations, has recommended home isolation for mild and asymptomatic international travellers, who test positive at the airport. However, the State Government is yet to take a call on this.

Presently, the COVID-19 positive international passengers are being treated for seven days (reduced from initial 10 days) at the designated institutional isolation facilities, both in government and private hospitals.

“It is now over a month and most of these passengers are found to be asymptomatic and occasionally very mildly symptomatic and do not need hospitalisation. As the third wave is now sweeping across the State, it is considered necessary to manage these persons prudently and differently keeping in mind the isolation options/ facilities, compliance to treatment, monitoring, discharge, quarantine and follow up,” stated the TAC’s report.

“Based on the clinical assessment at the designated clinical facility, international passengers can be retained at the facility /hospital for management or transferred to – hotel/institutional COVID Care Centres (CCCs) or home isolation after reporting to the district surveillance officer (DSO) for surveillance. The further clinical management shall be as per the state treatment protocol,” the report said.

However, this should be revised immediately following any new guidelines/directions from the Government of India, the report added.