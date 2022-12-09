SWR GM inspects 266-km Arsikere-Mysuru BG section

December 09, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway, Hubballi and other senior officers conducted the annual inspection of the 266-km Arsikere-Mysuru BG Section. This inspection focuses mainly on the critical safety aspects of train operations and the various amenities provided to users.

He was accompanied by the principal heads of various departments and Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, Rahul Agarwal, and others.

The GM inspected the crew lobby at Arsikere station, an important junction station of the Mysuru Division, and interacted with loco pilots and counselled them to be fully alert while on duty. He launched a book on ‘Tips to Loco Pilots’ on train handling, its dynamics and topography of Mysuru division which he said would go a long way in helping the loco pilots for exercising greater care while on the run.

Mr. Kishore reviewed the Master Plan for yard expansion and other infrastructure upgradation at Arsikere to deal with the projected passenger and freight traffic post-electrification of the Bengaluru-Hubballi Double Line Section early next year. He visited the Rest Room for Loco Pilots and Guards to understand the level of facilities provided to these frontline staff for whom proper rest before picking up duties is very vital. He made a brief appearance at the Health Unit and the Railway Quarters to get the first hand experience of the existing facilities there.

At Bageshpura, the General Manager inaugurated the restored heritage station building which was built by the then Mysore State Railway (MSR) over a hundred years ago when the Mysore-Arsikere Metre Gauge line was commissioned for public transportation in the year 1918.

Later, the inspection team took a tour of the Hassan Railway station inspecting the Permanent Way Engineer’s Office & Stores, Rest Room for Loco Pilots and Guards.

The General Manager inspected level crossing gates, a minor and a major river bridge to know whether all statutory maintenance protocols are followed to ensure the safety of the structure. Earlier, he also conducted a speed test for about 20 kilometres between Hassan and Bageshpura stations.