Sulking Anand Singh finally assumes charge as Minister

Bengaluru

24 August 2021 20:39 IST

Minister Anand Singh, who was dissatisfied with the “low-profile” portfolios allotted to him, on Tuesday assumed charge of the departments of Environment, Ecology and Tourism, following assurance from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that he would look into his demand for a “better portfolio”.

Mr. Singh had been sulking ever since the portfolios of Environment, Ecology and Tourism were allocated to him on August 7. He skipped the Cabinet meeting held last Thursday. In what was seen as “blackmail” politics, Mr. Singh had, earlier this month, shut his MLA’s office at Hosapete. He had also hinted on August 11 that he might resign.

He deferred his plans of resigning following a meeting with Mr. Bommai, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, and MLA for Shorapur Raju Gouda. He had also met State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“I have brought to the notice of the party State president my appeals and discussed with him a few things. He asked me to first take charge of the portfolios I have been allotted and begin work, and said that my appeals would be considered and necessary action taken,” Mr. Singh said.

Before taking charge, he said, “On the assurance that my appeals will be considered and soon a solution will be found to my issues, abiding by the directions of the party and the Chief Minister, I have come to assume office.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Singh met Mr. Bommai and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

A four-time MLA, he was among the 17 legislators who quit the Congress-JD(S) coalition and joined the BJP in 2019. Following his demand, the Yediyurappa government carved out the new Vijayanagara district out of Ballari district.