Students badly hit

Hassan

08 April 2021 19:58 IST

The students of degree colleges, appearing for semester examinations being conducted by the University of Mysore, are the worst hit following the KSRTC employees’ strike. Hundreds of students who commute to colleges from rural areas are forced to depend on private two-wheelers to reach the examination centre in time. Many are spending a considerable amount on autorickshaws.

“We have been receiving phone calls from students since the KSRTC employees’ strike began on Wednesday. A majority of our students come from rural areas. They are all depending on KSRTC buses to reach the colleges. The university has not postponed the exams”, said the principal of a first-grade college.

Many girl students are depending on their parents or brothers to drop and pick them up from the colleges. “Those students who do not have bikes in the family are requesting the neighbours or relatives to help them reach the college. Otherwise, they have to depend on autorickshaws, which is a costly affair”, said another lecturer.

Advertising

Advertising

KSET

The University of Mysore has scheduled its Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for assistant professorship to be held in select centres in the State on April 11. Candidates from distant places have to travel to these centres to write the exams. If the KSRTC employees did not call off their protest by Saturday, the candidates would face difficulty reaching the centres. “Mysuru is my examination centre. If I don’t have public transport on Sunday morning, I cannot attend the examination. I wish the university takes a decision considering the plight of students, who have to travel a long distance to appear for the exam”, said D. Paramesh of Sakleshpur.