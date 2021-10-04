Student found dead

Belagavi

04 October 2021 20:48 IST

A young pharmacy college student was found dead in his room in Belagavi on Monday.

Bharat Patil of Ichalakaranji in Maharashtra was found dead in his room in Nehru Nagar. The APMC Police, who searched his room, said that they had found a letter that could be considered as a death note. He seems to have ended his life due to examination tension and family troubles, the police said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

