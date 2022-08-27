Strive to become ‘best citizens,’ ex-V-C tells graduating students

Former Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Bishop of Mysore Diocese Most Rev. K.A. William and others at the eighth convocation of St. Philomenas College in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University Sanjeev Kumar Sharma on Saturday said every student present here [at the convocation] was representing lakhs of Indians and this uniqueness may bring a sense of pride, privilege and rarity.

“This must also bring a strong sense of self-esteem and self-confidence in all of you. I must remind you that this uniqueness entails a great amount of responsibility also,” said Prof. Sharma, addressing the graduating students at the 8th convocation of St. Philomena’s College (autonomous) here.

“As most privileged citizens of the country, we must strive to become the best citizens. I am convinced that after completing this part of your journey, you will be acknowledging the social responsibility entrusted upon you,” the former Vice-Chancellor said.

Quoting statistics, Prof. Sharma said there were 1,000 universities and 50,000 colleges in the country. There were only 871 autonomous colleges. “We have only 3.23 crore students in all these higher education institutions out of a staggering population of more than 140 crore.”

As many as 436 undergraduates and 264 postgraduates received degrees at the convocation.

G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, was the guest of honour. Most Rev. K.A.William, Bishop of Mysore Diocese and chairman of Mysore Diocesan Educational Society, presided.

On the occasion, 11 gold medals in PG and 37 gold medals in UG were presented to the candidates who secured highest marks in the various courses and subjects. The cash awards instituted in the name of T.R.A. Thumboochetty who was the private secretary to the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore, were awarded to the graduating candidates securing highest marks in Arts, Science, Commerce, and postgraduation streams.