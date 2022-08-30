Stranded villagers rescued in flood-hit Chamarajanagar

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 30, 2022 21:36 IST

Amidst the flood situation in parts of Chamarajanagar, people stranded in flooded villages are being rescued and relief centers have been opened to provide shelter to flood-affected families.

Continuing her visit to the flood-hit villages, ZP CEO Gayathri inspected the inundated villages and gave directions to the officials on the steps to be taken to tackle the situation while reassuring the affected families.

Four persons were rescued in a boat by the personnel of Fire and Emergency services at Booditittu village, which is among the flood-affected villages.

The officials have been instructed to ensure safe drinking water was supplied to the people and to examine quality by conducting tests to ensure that the water sources are not contaminated.

The ZP CEO spoke to the families taking shelter in Agara relief camp and checked the arrangements. She gave directions to the staff to provide all basic necessities to the affected people. Importantly, the health of the families need to be examined and fodder be provided to the livestock in affected villages, she told the staff.

Mudigunda in Kollegal taluk is inundated in flood waters and the CEO inspected the village with a team of officials, who were told to address the grievances of the residents.

