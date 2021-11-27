Stolen items returned to owners

Hassan

27 November 2021 19:57 IST

Hassan district police, on Saturday, returned stolen items worth over ₹2.8 crore recovered in 71 cases to the complainants. They included three kg of gold jewellery worth ₹1.72 crore, silver items worth ₹4.74 lakh, ₹16.83 lakh in cash, and vehicles.

Praveen Madhukar Pawar, IGP (Southern Range), handed over the valuables to the complainants in presence of SP R.Srinivasa Gowda, Additional SP B.N.Nandini and other senior police officers.

In a majority of the theft cases, the complainants received only half or less than half of the valuables they lost. Some of them told the media that they were expecting the police to recover the remaining valuables.

