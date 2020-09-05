State will soon reach the goal of one lakh tests a day: Sudhakar

Bengaluru

05 September 2020 23:31 IST

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday said the State would soon reach the goal of conducting one lakh COVID-19 tests a day in a few days.

The Minister said the State government had shown its commitment in containing COVID-19 pandemic and during the last six months the State had increased COVID-19 test labs to 108, which he described as a major achievement.

The State which used to conduct 300 tests a day, was now conducting 75,000 tests. “This will soon reach the goal of 1 lakh tests a day,” he said after inaugurating MVJ Molecular Lab at M.V.J. Medical College & Research Hospital at Hoskote.

COVID-19 can be prevented completely only with the use of a vaccine. The death rate in the State has been 1.65% and the aim is to bring it down to less than 1%, he said.

Dr. Sudhakar said the new lab for PCR test by M.V.J. Medical College & Research Hospital at Hoskote would be beneficial to the people of rural areas.

He said the government, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, would open labs at government medical colleges. The RGUHS must collaborate with international medical colleges in order to send medical students to clinical exposure. This was necessary to provide exposure to newer findings in the field of medicine, he said.