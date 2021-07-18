State to offer professional courses in Kannada

Bengaluru

18 July 2021 23:12 IST

From the 2022-23 academic year, the State government will offer all professional courses, including engineering, in Kannada. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said work on translating the syllabus for engineering courses into Kannada has started.

At a webinar organised by the All Languages Faculty Association of Karnataka University on Saturday, he pointed out that the National Education Policy gives emphasis to vocational education in the mother tongue. “The State government will provide incentives to students who take up courses in Kannada. It will also be incorporated into the technical education system,” he said.

Many States have started imparting engineering in their regional language after the Union Ministry decided to give it a push. NEP favours imparting engineering education in regional languages as far as possible and the AICTE has permitted offering a few UG courses in 11 regional languages.

Advertising

Advertising