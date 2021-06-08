State reports less than 10,000 cases after nearly two months

Bengaluru

08 June 2021 23:58 IST

Deaths too reduce to 179, indicating there is no backlog now

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 9,808 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,17,289. Of these, 2,028 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. This is the first time after the second wave of COVID-19 peaked in the State in mid-April that Karnataka has reported less than 10,000 cases.

The number of deaths too has reduced drastically. With 179 deaths, the toll rose to 32,099. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. With the total number of deaths reported in the daily media bulletins also including a backlog from previous months, the number of fatalities were still high although the number of cases reduced. However, only those deaths that occurred in the last week of May and first week of June figured in Tuesday’s bulletin, indicating that there is no backlog now.

As many as 23,449 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 24,60,165. The State now has 2,25,004 active patients.

Advertising

Advertising

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.53%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.82%.

Testing

As many as 1,30,224 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 84,510 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,08,62,227.