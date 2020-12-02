State planning to start police academy to train non-IPS officers

Belagavi

02 December 2020 00:07 IST

The training centre will come up in Belagavi: Bommai

The State government plans to start a police academy on the lines of the National Defence Academy to provide professional training to officers, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He said the proposed training centre would come up in Belagavi. “Belagavi is situated strategically and has several institutions of importance such as the Army Camp, Air Force Training Centre, CRPF COBRA Commando Training School, ITBP and a KSRP battalion.

“I have already started talks with senior Army officers and Home Ministry officers to set up a police training academy of international standards in Belagavi,” he said. “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has never said no to any proposal from the Police Department. I am sure he will approve of this one too,” he added.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new Police Commissioner’s office on Police Lines in the Military Camp area in Belagavi, the Home Minister said that the proposed academy would train non-IPS officers.

“Times are changing and we are faced with new challenges in fighting crime and managing law and order. We need to remain updated about new trends and technologies. That is why our officers need constant training. Hence, the plan for a new academy,’’ he said.

The State police was benefiting from some exchange programmes with Central police forces and Defence forces. “They have all been stopped due to the COVID-19 situation. These programmes will be resumed soon,” he said.

He looked at plans drawn up for the new commissionerate and suggested a few changes. He asked the contractor, hired by the Police Housing Corporation, to keep in mind that he was building a police commissioner’s office and not a hostel. The Minister said that the long-pending demand for an office for the police commissioner was being realised now.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan and other officers were present.