State issues guidelines for Shakti scheme

June 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the State government prepares to launch Shakti - the scheme to allow women to travel free in the State–run road transport corporations - on June 11, guidelines were issued on Monday. Shakti will be the first of the five pre-poll ‘guarantees’ given by the Congress to be implemented.

The government had notified two other ‘guarantees’, which are Yuva Nidhi – the unemployment incentive scheme and Anna Bhagya – to ensure 10 kg of foodgrain per head in households having BPL cards. These GOs have come after the State Cabinet on June 2 approved phased implementation of the five ‘guarantees’.

While government intends to issue ‘Shakti Smart Card’ after receiving applications from women, including students, through the Seva Sindhu portal, it has asked the RTCs to accept any identity card issued by Central or State government that carries the photograph and address of the beneficiary till then to issue ‘zero ticket’ (free ticket). The government has directed the issuance of smart cards to be completed within three months.

The government has said that the reimbursement to the RTCs would be made on the basis of actual distance travelled by women passengers. The free travel is restricted within the State for women who are domicile of Karnataka. They will be able to travel in general and express services operated by the RTCs.

The GO has identified Rajahamsa, non-AC sleeper, Vajra, Vayu Vajra, Airavatha, Airavatha Club Class, Airavatha Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, EV Power Class as those services that will not come under free travel scheme. The government has reserved 50% of the seats for men in the services which women are eligible to avail in all RTCs except BMTC services.

