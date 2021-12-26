State has fourth highest number of active cases in the country

A health worker administers vaccination to a beneficiary next to a Christmas tree made of empty vials of COVID-19 vaccines in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru

26 December 2021 00:22 IST

Kerala tops with 26,265 such cases, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal

With 7,271 active cases, Karnataka has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases still under treatment. While Kerala tops the list with 26,265 active cases, Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 12,108 and 7,446 active cases respectively, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Together these four States contribute nearly 69% of the country’s total 77,032 active cases. While seven other States including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha have an active caseload of above 1,200, all other States have cases less than 1,000.

Karnataka had been consistently reporting around 2,000 new cases and around 3,000 recoveries since July 10. By July end, after five months, active cases went below the 25,000 mark.

From 2,62,162 active cases on April 25, the number of active cases crossed four lakh and touched 4,05,068 on May 1 registering over a three-fold rise than the highest active cases (1,20,270) reported in October 2020 during the first outbreak.

In mid-May, the State’s active caseload peaked and exploded beyond expectations touching 6,05,494. However, cases started falling after that and had reduced by nearly half by May 31. By June 30, active cases plummeted to 76,505 and further dipped by half by July 15.

From October 1, cases went below the 10,000 mark touching 6,416 by November 30. The drastic fall in active cases indicated a robust recovery rate of 98% in the State. However, with a slight increase in the number of new COVID cases from December 4 onwards, active cases too increased and crossed the 7,000 mark. Among districts, Bengaluru Urban has the highest burden (with 5,890 active cases as of Saturday) contributing 81% of the total 7,271 active cases in the State.

While Yadgir and Gadag do not zero active cases, eight districts have cases in single digits. Six districts - Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada - have a caseload of above 100 while the others have less than 100.

Although Karnataka had overtaken Maharashtra during May-June with the highest caseload in the country, the situation eased significantly in the first week of July. After that the State’s position on the national COVID-19 graph improved from first to third. Although the situation has further improved now, taking it to fourth place, experts said it is essential that the momentum is sustained.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), said Bengaluru Urban has the highest active cases because it has been reporting the maximum number of daily cases. “On an average, around 180 cases are being reported on a daily basis of which over 10 are requiring hospitalisations. However, the good thing is that all those who are admitted are in the general ward and ICU admissions are very few,” he said, adding that disease severity is low in new cases mainly due to vaccination.