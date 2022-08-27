State govt. keen on establishing AIIMS in Raichur: Bommai

Staff Reporter YADGIR
August 27, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he had already discussed with the Union Health Ministry on establishing an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur.

He was talking to presspersons at a helipad in Raichur on Satur. He was here to attend the millet conclave organised at the University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS).

The Chief Minister also said that the ratio of malnutrition was high in the district. Therefore, he had convinced the Union Health Minister that it is necessary to establish the AIIMS in the district. Thus, a survey will be conducted in Raichur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about completion of the Upper Krishna Project, Mr. Bommai said that the Brijesh Kumar committee report had been submitted. The issue of increasing the height of Alamatti dam to 524 m is before the Supreme Court and once the decision from SC comes out, the notification will be published.

If the dam height is increased, 22 villages should be shifted and 1.3 lakh acres of land should be acquired. Therefore, resettlement and rehabilitation work has to be taken immediately. Considering these, the State government is keen to complete the UKP works, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Calling Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s statement to include Raichur in Telangana as ridiculous, Mr. Bommai said that Mr. Rao had bifurcated his State based on its backwardness.

“Therefore, he should first develop Telangana. The Karnataka government is developing Raichur district with new key projects like an airport, a textile park, and the AIIMS in the coming days,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app