State govt. keen on establishing AIIMS in Raichur: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he had already discussed with the Union Health Ministry on establishing an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur.

He was talking to presspersons at a helipad in Raichur on Satur. He was here to attend the millet conclave organised at the University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS).

The Chief Minister also said that the ratio of malnutrition was high in the district. Therefore, he had convinced the Union Health Minister that it is necessary to establish the AIIMS in the district. Thus, a survey will be conducted in Raichur.

When asked about completion of the Upper Krishna Project, Mr. Bommai said that the Brijesh Kumar committee report had been submitted. The issue of increasing the height of Alamatti dam to 524 m is before the Supreme Court and once the decision from SC comes out, the notification will be published.

If the dam height is increased, 22 villages should be shifted and 1.3 lakh acres of land should be acquired. Therefore, resettlement and rehabilitation work has to be taken immediately. Considering these, the State government is keen to complete the UKP works, he added.

Calling Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s statement to include Raichur in Telangana as ridiculous, Mr. Bommai said that Mr. Rao had bifurcated his State based on its backwardness.

“Therefore, he should first develop Telangana. The Karnataka government is developing Raichur district with new key projects like an airport, a textile park, and the AIIMS in the coming days,” he said.