State govt. committed to eradicating drug menace: Kateel

KALABURAGI

29 August 2020 06:41 IST

‘Drug mafia activities had been on the rise during Congress rule’

Reiterating the BJP government’s commitment to eradicating drug menace in the State, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the Yediyurappa government will take steps to curb this scourge.

He was speaking to presspersons during his visit to the district to attend party workers and office-bearers meeting on Friday.

Terming drug addiction as a serious problem, particularly among youth, and in society, Mr. Kateel said that the State government will make all-out efforts to tackle it.

Accusing the then Congress government in the State, Mr. Kateel said that drug mafia activities had been on the rise during the Congress rule in the State and the Siddaramaiah-led government had failed to tackle the menace.

Mr. Kateel said that the government will take stringent steps to apprehend not only those involved in the sale of drugs but also go to its roots and put an end to it once and for all.

Replying to a question, Mr. Kateel said that the BJP workers were actively involved in providing support needed for COVID-19 patients and their family members. Each party worker has been asked to address at least five COVID-19 patients, he added.