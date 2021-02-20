Starvation cause of four deaths in Shivamogga?

Hassan

20 February 2021 12:50 IST

All the four persons were found unconscious at the private bus stand in the city and they later died in hospital

In a development that has shaken Shivamogga city, four persons have been found dead over the last four days, raising suspicion that they could have died of starvation. All the four are yet to be identified.

They were found unconscious on the premises of the private bus stand in the city and later died at McGann Hospital. The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary.

A youth, aged around 27, was found unconscious at the bus stand on February 16. The Doddapete police took him to McGann Hospital and he died the next day. A woman, aged around 40, was found unconscious on February 15.

Advertising

Advertising

The police shifted her to the hospital late in the night and she died within a couple of hours. A person, believed to be between 50 and 55 years, was found unconscious on the morning of February 15. The hospital staff declared him dead soon after he was shifted to the hospital.

In another case, a 60-year-old person was found unconscious at the bus stand on February 2. He was shifted to the hospital, where he died on February 15. So far, nobody has come forward to claim the bodies.

The police, on Friday, said in a press note, that they were suspected to have died because of “illness, age-related reasons, starvation, or any other cause”.

Health reasons

“Hundreds of people from distant places reach the bus stand every day. Nobody knows from where these people came and why they were left abandoned here. The reason for the deaths could be starvation or some health reason. The cause of death would be known only after post-mortem,” said a police officer.