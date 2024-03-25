SSLC student writes mock exam in protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office in Haveri

March 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A Class X student from Ranebennur taluk staged a protest along with his parents by writing mock examination in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Haveri on Monday saying that the headmaster of his school deprived him of an opportunity to write the SSLC examination by giving false information about his hall ticket.

Abhishek Jaramalla of Government High School of Haranagiri in Ranbennur taluk wrote the mock exam in protest, with the support of Students Federation of India (SFI).

Abhishek’s parents, who accompanied him, said that because of health issues, their son could not attend classes in January. And, consequently, they submitted all the required documents pertaining to their son’s medical treatment to the school authorities.

They said that after they brought the health issue to the notice of the school headmaster, he asked their son to prepare well for the examination. But now he is saying that because of shortage of attendance, Abhishek’s hall ticket did not come.

Abhishek’s father Vijaykumar Jaramalla said that the headmaster had cheated his son and sought an opportunity for him to appear for the examination and also, action against the school authorities.

Associate secretary of the Haveri district unit of SFI Basavaraj S., who expressed solidarity with the student by participating in the protest, said that it is condemnable that the headmaster had cheated the student at the last moment by saying that the school authorities have not received the hall ticket.

The headmaster is now saying that the student had 52% attendance till December last year. “If at all attendance was below mark, as per guidelines, he should have issued notice to Abhishek’s parents. It is clear that the boy had not received the hall ticket because of dereliction of duty by headmaster Rudrappa B. Disciplinary action should be taken against him and also an opportunity should be given to the student to write the supplementary examination,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pujar Veeramallappa and Deputy Director of Public Information Suresh Higgi assured the protesting student and his parents that they will take action against the headmaster if he is found to have failed to discharge his duties properly. Steps will also be taken to provide an opportunity to the student to write the supplementary examination, they said.

