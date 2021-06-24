SSLC exam: One student per desk, COVID-19 students too can sit

A file photo of SSLC students coming out of an examination centre in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

24 June 2021 00:15 IST

While the dates of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) are yet to be announced, the government on Wednesday issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on the conduct of the exam. Each classroom in a centre will seat only 12 students with one candidate per desk.

Along with thermal screening, students will also have their blood oxygen levels tested with the help of oximeters. Only if their saturation level is above 94, will they be allowed to appear for the examination, stated the protocols issued by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

In a significant move, students who have tested positive can appear for the examination at COVID Care Centres identified by the department. They will be provided transportation to reach the centre in 108 ambulances and have to wear N 95 masks.

Last year, those tested positive for COVID-19 were not allowed to appear for the examination and were asked to take the supplementary examination. In the supplementary examination, however, those tested positive were allowed to write the exam.

Students who are symptomatic and could not sit for the main exam, would be allowed to write the supplementary examination. The department stated that their supplementary examination hall tickets would be considered as their first attempt.

The SOP, which was finalised by the State Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, also stated that teaching and non-teaching staff who were involved in examination duty should have had at least one dose of vaccination.

In a press release, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the SOP had been sent to all examination centres. “It has been mentioned in the SOP that all staff involved in examination work should be vaccinated with the support from district authority," he said. The Minister will hold a video conference with district authorities, CEOs of Zilla Panchayat, Superintendent of Police, District health officers and treasury officers about the smooth conduct of SSLC examinations.

Masks

Health experts have recommended that students who are not positive and do not have any COVID-19-like symptoms can wear a cloth mask for the SSLC examination.

This recommendation has been made as students may find it difficult to wear the N95 mask for the entire duration of the exam.

“Only those who are tested positive, who have symptoms, and invigilators have been asked to wear an N95 mask continuously,” sources in the department said.