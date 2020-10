HUBBALLI

20 October 2020 20:29 IST

Senior journalist S.N. Sripathy Acharya (89) passed away in Hubballi on Monday night after a brief period of illness. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

A native of Sagri near Udupi, Sripathy Acharya had served in the Kannada daily Samyukta Karnataka for 32 years before retiring as News Editor.

