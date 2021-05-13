Spike in COVID cases in rural areas a dangerous trend: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

13 May 2021 16:01 IST

Terming the spread of virus infections in rural areas of the State “a very dangerous trend”, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has urged the State government to ramp up COVID treatment infrastructure in rural areas.

“Experts have observed that more than 55% of the cases in our State are being reported from rural areas. This was about 30% last month”, the former Chief Minister tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Instead of concentrating on Bengaluru alone, the government should take steps to upgrade health infrastructure in districts, taluks and villages, he suggested. “There is still time for the government to improve health infra in rural areas by increasing beds, oxygen supply and health care staff, etc.”

Stating that district-in-charge Ministers should be made responsible for controlling the pandemic in their districts, he appealed to the government to direct all Ministers to stay in their respective districts and monitor the situation.

“Miserable state of rural health infra was exposed in the first wave. Yet, the government failed to improve the situation. It is unfortunate that @BJP4Karnataka govt has failed to act even after the Chamarajanagar oxygen crisis incident that killed 28 patients”, the former Chief Minister tweeted.