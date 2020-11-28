Specially designed devices, aids distributed to 786 persons

Beneficiaries receiving the aids at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir event in Kalaburagi on Friday.

KALABURAGI

28 November 2020 02:28 IST

‘Differently-abled people deserve rights and opportunities’

Kalaburagi (South) MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor has called for an end to neglect. He sought the promotion of rights-based empowerment of physically-challenged persons.

“Differently-abled people do not need mercy, but rights. If they have equal opportunities and rights, they can become self-reliant and contribute to the welfare of society,” Mr. Revoor said.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Department for the Empowerment of the Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Kalaburagi in association with Bengaluru –based Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India Ltd (ALIMCO), in the city on Friday.

Mr. Revoor reiterated that the welfare programmes and schemes launched by the Centre and State government for the assistance of the differently-abled persons should reach the needy beneficiaries, he said.

Assistive devices, tricycles, and other aids were distributed to 786 persons with disabilities at the programme.

Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil, and Karnataka State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) chairperson Shashikasla Tengli were present.