Specially-abled student tops school

May 08, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Keshav Sutar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Keshav Sutar with his parents Gayatri and Vishnu Sutar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Specially-abled student Keshav Vishnu Sutar of Shri Shanteshwar High School has topped in the school by securing 586 marks out of 625 in the SSLC examinations.

Keshav had a normal birth but started losing sensation in the lower limbs when he was a year old. His condition further deteriorated when doctors diagnosed the growth of extra bone on his vertebrae (Osteophytes). Keshav moves with the help of a wheelchair.

His father Vishnu is an agriculturist. He resides at Hasargundagi village to look after his 5 acre land, while his mother Gayatri runs a tailoring shop. The couple had lost their younger son 7 months ago.

Ms. Gayatri told The Hindu said that it was difficult for Keshav to sit for hours, so he was unable to attend the classes regularly; his friends helped him in completing the syllabus and studies.

She broke down recalling the generous act of school management and teachers for providing special attention towards Keshav and also shifting the class room from first floor to ground floor for Keshav’s convenience.

“Despite all odds, Keshav is striving hard to give flight to his aspiration of becoming scientist. Debility cannot stymie his indomitable spirit,” said Ms. Gayatri.

