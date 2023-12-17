Special train to Danapur to clear extra rush

December 17, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will run a special train between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Danapur (Train No 06597 One-Way Superfast Express) to clear extra rush.

Train No 06597 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Danapur One Way Superfast Express Special will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11.25 p.m. on Tuesday and arrive at Danapur at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Bangarpet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur. Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar and Ara.

The train will have a composition of two AC Two-Tier coaches, four AC Three-Tier coaches, 12 Second Class Sleeper coaches, three General Second Class coaches, and two Luggage-cum-Brake Vans with Divyangjan coaches. No linen will be supplied in AC coaches of this train.

Central Railway has notified the cancellation/regulation/rescheduling of trains due to Traffic and Power Block on existing Miraj-Pandharpur and Miraj-Hubballi line in connection with Pune-Miraj doubling work.

Train No 17334 Castle Rock-Miraj Express commencing journey from Castle Rock on Sunday has been cancelled.

Train No 17331 Miraj-SSS Hubballi Express commencing journey from Miraj on Monday is cancelled.

Train No 12629 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur on Tuesday will be regulated for one hour in the Hubballi Division.

Train No 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express commencing journey on Sunday from Dadar will be regulated for one hour 15 minutes in the Pune-Miraj Section of Central Railway.

Train No 16209 Ajmer-Mysuru Express commencing journey on Sunday from Ajmer will be regulated for 30 minutes in the Pune-Miraj Section.

Train No 17318 Dadar-SSS Hubballi Express commencing journey on Sunday from Dadar will be rescheduled by 2 hours 30 minutes, said a release.

