South Western Railway launches ‘Integrity Pool’ to deal with corruption

It will support vigilance activities

“Integrity Pool”, an online forum to spread honesty, build good character and imbibing virtuous acts and an attempt to deal with corruption, has been launched by South Western Railway as part of Vigilance Awareness Week.

According to a press release issued by South Western Railway, “Integrity Pool” has been conceived as a complementary strategy to vigilance activities.

“Integrity Pool” website provides a web-based interface and repository to educate people and to give a forum to evolve various new departments on integrity, ethics and character. It encourages sharing acts of integrity seen in and around, and also understand what it means. It acts as a container of all such testimonials, with focus on railway persons, for enhancing overall increase in the intensity of honesty and ethical values, the release said.

The portal has been launched as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week being observed in the railway zone from October 27 to November 2, which was inaugurated by General Manager of South Western Railway Ajay Kumar Singh through a virtual link by administering a vigilance pledge.

According to the release, the web portal is user friendly where users will be able to submit integrity instances and also view the integrity pool.

The other portal also has a repository of existing material on ethics and honesty, a forum for doing research on the subject. It can also be used for up-voting, social media sharing, integrity pool count and uploading the integrity pledge copies for display.

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, judge A.V. Chandrashekar addressed the railway fraternity through a webinar on “Individual and Collective excellence for prosperity” on Thursday. Around 250 persons took part in it. For further details on integrity pool one can visit the website: https://bit.ly/3mijQVK, the release said.