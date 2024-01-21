South Western Railway collects record ₹46.31 crore fine from ticketless travellers

January 21, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway officials have booked 6,27,014 cases of ticketless travel and collected a fine of ₹46.31 crore during this financial year up to December 2023.

Bengaluru Division has booked 3,68,205 cases and collected ₹28.26 crores in fine.

Special ticket checking drives have been conducted regularly to ensure comfortable travel and better services to all authorized rail users in Mail/Express, passenger train services, including special trains, to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

South Western Railway’s achievement in this financial year up to December is 9.95 % more than the corresponding period of the last year and the highest ever since its inception.

In December 2023, 72,041 cases were booked and ₹5.13 crore fine collected in South Western Railway.

As per Section 138 of the Railway Act 1989, if any passenger is found travelling without proper pass/ticket, a penalty of ₹250 or equivalent to fare (ordinary single fare for the distance which he has travelled or from the station from which the train started and the excess charge, i.e., ₹250) whichever is more, will be imposed.

South Western Railway general manager Sanjeev Kishore has appreciated ticket checking staff for their commendable efforts.

Ticket checking staff have done commendable work during this financial year, i.e., from April 1 to December 31, 2023, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi.

