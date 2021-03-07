Some Ministers being targeted for leaving Congress to join BJP: Basavaraj

Mangaluru

07 March 2021 00:10 IST

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj on Saturday said a few Ministers, including him, were being targeted for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP, facilitating the latter’s move to form the government.

He was speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport while on his way to Kukke Subrahmanya. The Minister is on a spree of temple visits, including Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala and Kateel on Saturday and Sunday.

Responding to queries regarding six Ministers filing a court plaint seeking injunction against publications, electronic media and social media platforms from carrying any defamatory information on them, he said they were being targeted. There was no other intention behind approaching the court. “We do not want our image sullied by such acts. It was to protect our dignity,” Mr. Basavaraj said.

The Minister said nothing had happened in Mumbai. If anything did happen, let those having proof make it public, he said, adding that they all had a clean image.