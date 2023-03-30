Slew of concerts to mark Sri Ramanavami celebrations in Mysuru

March 30, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The onset of Ramanavami has heralded the season of classical music in Mysuru and the connoisseurs of music can regale to a slew of concerts that are scheduled to coincide with the festival during the next couple of weeks.

The 107 th Sri Ramanavami annual heritage music festival got underway on Thursday, March 30, at Ganavisharada Sri Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Seetarama Mandira.

The concerts will be held daily from 6.15 p.m. onwards till April 9 and the inaugural concert was a saxophone recital by Harish Pandav.

On Friday, March 31, Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath will present a vocal concert while on Saturday there will be violin duet by Ila Sangeetha Dilip and K.J. Dilip from Chennai.

Sri Purandaradasa and Sri Thyagaraja Swamy Aradhana will be held at the Ramamandira Premises at 10 a.m. on Sunday and senior musicians and students will pay homage through singing the Pancharathna Krithis of Saint Thyagaraja on the occasion. This will be followed by distribution of prasadam.

On April 2, Gayathri Venkatraghavan from Chennai will present a vocal concert and this concert is supported by Raaga Music Academy.

The other concerts scheduled for the season are: April 3 — Sandeep Narayan from Chennai; April 4 — Hiranmayee Srinidhi from Chennai; April 5 — Vidyabhushana; April 6 — Pandit Sameer Rao; April 7 — Manasi Prasad; April 8 — Pattabhiram Pandit

Sri Rama Pattabhisheka will be performed at 11 a.m. on April 9 and the evening concert will feature violin duet Mysore M. Nagaraj and Mysore M. Manjunath.

133rd Ramothsava celebrations (B/CAPS)

The 133 rd Ramotsava cultural celebration conducted by Sri Ramabhyudhaya Sabha also began at Alammana Choultry in Srirampet on Thursday.

There will be concerts and cultural programmes from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. and the inaugural programme was a veena recital by Jayanthi Kumaresh.

The schedule of other concerts are as follows: March 31- Palghat R.Ramprasad; April 1 – flute duet by Heramba and Hemanth; April 2 – concert by Ashwath Narayan; April 3 – concert by Malladi Brothers; April 4 – sitar by Anupama Bhagwat; April 5 concert by Asihwarya Vidhya Raghunath; April 6 – concert by Nandini; April 7 – Prasanna Venkatraman and Rithvik Raja; April 8 – Ramakrishnan Murthy; April 9 – Sri Rama Pattabhisheka at 9.30 a.m; April 10 – concert by Anjana P Rao; April 11 th Hanumanthothsava at 6.30 p.m.; April 12 Shayanothsava and Devaramanama by Pooja Sugam and team at 6.30 p.m.; April 13 – concert by Chaitrika and team; April 25 – Sri Shankara Jayanti celebrations.

There will also be discourse on Ramayana till April 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. by Sri Ramachandra at Rama Mandira.