Six new cases of KFD in Shivamogga district

Shivamogga

17 March 2020 22:30 IST

3 each from Tirthahalli, Sagar taluks

As many as six new positive cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, have been reported in the district since March 15.

Of the six cases, three are from Tirthahalli taluk and the remaining from Sagar taluk. The three patients from Sagar taluk, including two from Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat limits and one more from Mandavalli village in Aralagodu Gram Panchayat limits, have been admitted to a private hospital in Manipal for treatment. Three persons from Tirthahalli taluk, who were tested positive on Monday, are being treated at the government hospital in Tirthahalli town.

Meanwhile, the State government has announced that it will bear the expenses towards providing medical treatment for persons suffering from KFD at the private hospital in Manipal. An order has been passed on March 16.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that even the medical expense incurred by patients who have already availed treatment for KFD at the private hospital in Manipal this year would be reimbursed by the government. The taluk health officers have been asked to furnish details on the number of such patients and the expense they had incurred, he said.

Total of 98 cases

A total number of 98 positive cases of KFD have been reported in the district since January 1 and it includes 78 cases from Tirthahalli taluk and 20 from Sagar taluk. As many as two persons have died in the district during this period.