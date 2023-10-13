ADVERTISEMENT

Six from Karnataka return safely from Israel

October 13, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA T.B. Jayachandra and Karnataka representative T.B. Jayachandra receiving the Israel returnees. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six people from Karnataka returned to India safely from Israel on Friday.

Congress MLA T.B. Jayachandra, who is supervising the return of people from Karnataka, said all the returnees looked relieved when they reached Delhi along with other Indians.

“We are expecting the arrival of another flight carrying a second batch of Indians which will also have people from Karnataka,” said Mr. Jayachandra. He further said about 4,000 to 5,000 Kannadigas are stranded in Israel. The Government of India has launched Operation Ajay and the first flight carried 212 Indians safely to India.

