Six bypasses on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to help decongest traffic near towns

June 19, 2022 23:54 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that construction of six bypasses between Bengaluru and Mysuru, as part of the ongoing expressway project, will help in reducing traffic congestion at several stretches.

The Minister, in a series of tweets on the expressway project, said that the six bypasses on the stretch will help motorists near Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channarayapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna for an aggregate length of 51 km.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that once the Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway project was complete, the present travel time of three hours would reduce to 90 minutes. However, in March, the Minister, in a tweet, had said that the travel time will be reduced to 75 minutes.

A deadline of October, 2022, has been set to complete the expressway project. The project is being implemented in two packages: the first one from Panchamukhi Temple Junction in Bengaluru south zone that ends near Nidgatta and another from Nidagatta to Mysuru.