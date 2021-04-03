Six burnt to death in Kodagu

MYSURU

03 April 2021 13:54 IST

Six persons were burnt to death in Kanuru village in Ponnampet police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vara, who is also a relative of the victims, had allegedly set fire to the dwelling where the six were staying.

Advertising

Advertising

Superintendent of Kodagu district police Kshama Mishra told The Hindu that three persons, including a six-year-old child, died on the spot. Three others died at a hospital in Mysuru, where they were rushed.

The police has formed a team to trace the accused. Prima facie, the provocation for the act is a “family dispute.” But, more details will emerge during the investigation, police said.

The victims belonged to a nearby village and were on a visit to Kanuru.