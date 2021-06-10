Sindhuri seeks action against Shilpa Nag for ‘violating’ service rules

MYSURU

10 June 2021 00:32 IST

‘It was her pre-meditated plan to falsely raise allegations against me’

The former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri has sought disciplinary action against IAS officer Shilpa Nag for allegedly violating the provisions of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968, by her conduct.

In a formal complaint lodged with the Chief Secretary, DPAR (Services), through a letter on June 6, Ms. Sindhuri said Ms. Nag’s “pre-meditated plan” was to falsely raise allegations against her and “create a scandal in order to force her transfer from the district”.

Ms. Sindhuri refers to Ms. Nag’s interview to a private television channel in which she has reportedly stated that “her mission of ensuring my transfer from Mysuru district had been accomplished and the purpose of doing the press meet on 3/6/2021 (during which she made false allegations of harassment by me) was achieved.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sindhuri said that actions of Ms. Nag, who has also been transferred from the post of Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), were in “collusion” with local politicians with the stated objective of having her transferred out of Mysuru.

Further, she said some politicians in collusion with private hospitals were allegedly overcharging patients while running private COVID Care Centres reportedly in violation of prescribed norms and committing gross irregularities.

“I had ordered their closure. This was an immediate cause for motivated and false attacks on me,” she said in the letter.

Contending that Ms. Nag’s conduct was “unbecoming” of an officer, amounting to “gross misconduct and indiscipline”, Ms. Sindhuri said Ms. Nag had violated rules of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

While Rule 3(1) states that “every member of the Service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the Service”; Rule 3 (2B) (XI) states that “maintain discipline in the discharge of duties and be liable to implement the lawful orders duly communicated to him,” she explained in the letter.