HUBBALLI

19 October 2021 23:10 IST

An 11-day Silk India Exhibition showcasing products from artisans and weavers from across India will be held at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi from Wednesday.

Hastashilpi from Mysuru has organised the exhibition. Managing Director of Hastashilpi T. Abhinand has in a release said that products from artisans and weavers from Kanchipuram to Kanyakumari will be on display in over 50 stalls at the exhibition-cum-sale. The exhibition will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising