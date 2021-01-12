Siddaramaiah to attend felicitation of gram panchayat members

Mysuru

12 January 2021 19:53 IST

The Congress party will be felicitating the newly elected gram panchayat members from Chamudeshwari and Varuna Assembly constituencies in Mysuru on January 13. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be participating in the programmes.

While the felicitation for gram panchayat members from Varuna segment will be held at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja Road at 11 a.m. ,the programme to honour those from Chamundeshwari will be held at Ashwini Kalayana Mantapa in Srirampura at 3 p.m.

Speaking to The Hindu, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said such felicitation programmes had also been held in T. Narsipur and H.D. Kote also.

He denied that the felicitation function, which comes close on the heels of a similar programme organised by the BJP, was a show of strength. “The BJP’s event comprised mostly party workers and not elected gram panchayat members”, he said.

Most of the victorious gram panchayat members in both Varuna and Chamundeshwari were from the Congress and the party-backed members will assume control of a majority of the gram panchayats in both the constituencies, Mr. Lakshmana claimed.

The felicitation programme organised by the Congress on Wednesday will also be attended among others by former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, former MP R. Dhruvanarayan and Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah.