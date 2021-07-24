Siddaramaiah challenges BJP to name a Dalit CM

Mangaluru

24 July 2021 01:34 IST

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday challenged the BJP to make a Dalit as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly told mediapersons that earlier State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel had challenged the Congress to name a Dalit as the Chief Minister. Now that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was likely to resign, let the BJP announce a Dalit as his successor, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that instead of coming to the rescue of flood-affected people in the State, the BJP was busy changing its Chief Minister. Those affected by the floods during 2019 still had not got compensation, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to seers coming to the support of Mr. Yediyurappa, he said they could express their opinion but should not indulge in politics.