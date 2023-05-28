Siddaramaiah asks Ministers to solve peoples’ problems at local level

May 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Keeping an eye on the next year’s general elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday instructed the Ministers to discharge their responsibilities by addressing the grievances of their constituencies and districts.

“It is our responsibility to provide a pro-people administration according to their expectations. Listen to people’s problems. Take steps to solve problems locally and prevent people from running from pillar to post even for small works. People should not be made to come to the State Secretariat to get their work done,” he said in a press release.

“We should win at least 20 Lok Sabha constituencies as a gift to party national president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and seniors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi,” the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation is just right to end the misrule of the Centre through Karnataka. We must not forget this. Therefore, the Ministers should travel in their districts extensively. Problems should be solved at district and taluk level,” he said.

He also asked the Ministers to keep a strict vigil on officers and fight against corruption.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told his Ministers to take steps to ensure that the guarantees assured by the party reach people. “The mistakes of the past should not be repeated,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT