Shopping complex closed for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Belagavi

29 April 2021 14:02 IST

A team of officers locked down Jolle Bazar, a shopping complex, for violating COVID guidelines in Chikkodi on Thursday.

It is part of the Jolle group, a business conglomerate owned and operated by Shashikala Jolle, Minister, and her husband Anna Saheb Jolle, Lok Sabha member.

A team of officers led by Apoorva Bidri, Commissioner of the Chikkodi corporation, locked down the shop and fined the manager ₹2,000.

The manager got into an altercation with the officer. At one point, the manager threatened Ms. Bidri that he would get her transferred by making a phone call to Ms. Jolle.

This angered the officer who said that she would rather resign if she was unable to carry out her duties.

News of closing of the complex spread in the town and a crowd of Ms. Jolle’s supporters gathered and began shouting slogans against the Commissioner.

A meeting was called later in the office of the Assistant Commissioner to resolve the issue