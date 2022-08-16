Shivamogga’s communal tension triggers political spar

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru/Shivamogga
August 16, 2022 21:41 IST

The communal tension in Shivamogga triggered a political spar between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. Both the parties blamed each other for the communal tension in Shivamogga.

The verbal duel began with former Minister and veteran BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa alleging that the husband of a Congress corporator in Shivamooga who was associated with the SDPI was mainly responsible for the stabbing incident. He urged the Congress to tender a public apology and also initiate action against such anti-social elements.

Reacting sharply to this, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of creating communal tension in Shivamogga. He termed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a “puppet in the hands of the RSS”. He said, “They (BJP workers) tried to put Savarkar’s photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo they want, we have no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say no to putting up Tipu Sultan’s photo?”

The Opposition leader dared the BJP to ban the SDPI and PFI. “If you have evidence that they are causing communal disturbance, ban them. You are in power,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s comments that Savarkar’s photo was intentionally kept in a Muslim-dominated area evoked an angry response from Home Minister Araga Jnaendra, who hails from Shivamooga district. “What’s wrong in placing Savarkar’s photo in this country? Is that place not in India? Such statements by Siddaramaiah, who has the experience of ruling the State, amount to provocation,” he said.

The Minister felt that those opposing the display of Savarkar’s photo did not know about him. “Savarkar underwent the cruel Kaalapani punishment in Andaman’s Cellular Jail because of his fight for country’s freedom. We cannot accept the mentality of people, who oppose display of Savarkar’s portrait. We will take tough action on those who provoke violence by making objectionable comments”, he said.

