Shivamogga police destroy half-helmets, defective silencers

February 01, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga police, on Thursday, destroyed half-helmets, defective silencers, and shrill horns that were confiscated in the city using road rollers at Gopi Circle in the city.

The police had seized over 3,000 half-helmets, not recommended for bike riders, 75 defective silencers, and some shrill horns. In the presence of Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Boomareddy, the seized items were destroyed.

The act was conducted in a prime location so that the message of safe driving could be conveyed to the public, said the police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.