Shivakumara Swami’s 115th birth anniversary

Sri Siddaganga Old Students and Well Wishers Association and District Veerashaiva Samaj will be celebrating the 115th birth anniversary of Dr. Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Vikram Visaji of the Department of Kannada at Central University of Karnataka will be the chief guest on the occasion.

District president of Veerashaiva Samaj and Siddaganga Old Students Association Arun Kumar Patil, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that district president of Sri Basaveshwar Sahakari Bank Chandrashekar Tallalli will be conferred the “Siddaganga Shree” Award and economist Sangeeta Kattimani will be conferred the “Shivakumara Shree” Award on the occasion.

Members of the association will also provide financial support of ₹5,115 to Nandagokula orphanage.