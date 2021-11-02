Sharnbasveshwar students perform well in NEET examination

KALABURAGI

02 November 2021 20:59 IST

Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite PU College performed well in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted in September this year with 905 students getting eligibility for medical admissions across India.

Ajay Kulkarni topped the institution by scoring 664 marks out of 720, followed by Prabhuling Kalshetty with 654, Sumit Kulkarni 644, Satvik Mailapur 643, Sripad Joshi 640, Mohammad Imran 624, Nagangouda 623, Mohammed Uzair Patel 619, Akhilesh Desai 603 and Pratik Sugoore with 602.

The institution has 46 students who have scored between 550 and 600 marks, 74 students who have scored between 500 and 550 marks, 103 students who have scored between 450 and 500 marks and 99 students who have scored between 400 and 450 marks.

Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha president Sharnbaswappa Appa, chairperson Dakshayani Awwa and secretary Basvaraj Deshmukh congratulated the successful students and wished them a bright future. Principal of the institution N.S Devarkal, in a media release, attributed the success to hard work of students coupled with valuable guidance by in-charge Shrishail G. Hogade.

Shaheen Academy

Shaheen NEET Academy in Kalaburagi, a coaching arm of the Bidar-based Shaheen Group of Institutions, which commenced classes this year, also made a significant achievement. As per the media note released by the institution, 12 students from the academy are expected to qualify for the medical seats.

Mohammed Adnan topped the institution with 585 marks followed by Vishal A. Chintakindi with 538, Daniya Rahaf 511, Alok Gouli 503, Rakesh 496, Shruti Mahadevappa 494, Afifa Zoha 494, Ananya Kulkarni 481, Shaista Batool 466, Manasi S. Kavalgi 458 and Mohammed Feroze with 458.

Chairman of Shaheen Group of Institutions Abdul Qadeer has congratulated the students for their outstanding performance and wished them for their future.