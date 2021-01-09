Shah rally in Belagavi on Jan. 17

Bengaluru

It will be preceded by BJP Jan Sevak rallies from Jan. 11-13

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a BJP rally at bypoll-bound Belagavi on January 17, while on an official trip to the State. The party is kickstarting the campaign for the Belagavi parliamentary bypoll, necessitated by the death of former Union Minister Suresh Angadi, with this rally.

The bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats are expected any time over the next three months, sources said. The party is yet to pick its candidate for these seats.

The rally will not only set the party’s agenda for the upcoming bypolls and taluk and zilla panchayat polls, but will also be used to reach out to farmers over the recent farm laws that have led to agitations in the national capital and that the State’s farmer organisations have expressed solidarity with, sources in the party said.

“Ban on cow slaughter, law to fight love jihad and outreach to farmers over recent reforms are likely to be part of the agenda,” a senior BJP strategist said. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and several other senior leaders of the party in the State will share stage with Mr. Shah at the rally which will see the participation of “nearly one lakh people”, BJP said.

Preceding rallies

The rally will be preceded by BJP “Jan Sevak” rallies in all districts of the State during January 11-13, where “gau pooje” will be conducted and recently elected gram panchayat representatives supported by the party will be felicitated. “This will be an important step towards capturing power in both taluk and zilla panchayats,” the BJP said in a statement. The conclusion of the Jan Sevak rallies will be held at Palace Grounds in the city on January 13, presided over by the Chief Minister.